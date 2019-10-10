Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price (down from GBX 1,800 ($23.52)) on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,118 ($27.68).

Shares of AAL stock traded up GBX 73.60 ($0.96) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,923.60 ($25.14). The stock had a trading volume of 7,757,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,822.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,989.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,529.80 ($19.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98).

In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 1,000 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,214 ($28.93) per share, for a total transaction of £22,140 ($28,929.83). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,023 shares of company stock worth $7,331,550 over the last quarter.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

