Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 734 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. D. R. Horton makes up approximately 1.8% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 125,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 230,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 139,131 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 125,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $937,350. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.65. 3,314,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,466. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. SunTrust Banks began coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

