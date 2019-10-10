Anderson Hoagland & Co. Increases Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,790 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at $267,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $264,609.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 377,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,411.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Simmons First National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,176. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.09. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $29.74.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $189.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.20 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

