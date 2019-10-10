Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $1.22 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 249,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 105,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,523,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,721,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. General Electric has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other news, insider L Kevin Cox bought 105,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $994,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 331,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.