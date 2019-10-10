AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Up 5.5%

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.83, 262,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 293,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANAB. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $140.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright set a $126.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.50.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio Inc will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 30.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth $205,000.

About AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.