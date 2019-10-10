Analysts Set S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target at $252.23

Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total transaction of $256,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $1,374,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,418 shares of company stock worth $5,666,549 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.00 and a 200 day moving average of $233.48. S&P Global has a one year low of $156.68 and a one year high of $269.57.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

