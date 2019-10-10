Analysts Set Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) PT at $29.00

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

SJR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,958. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 75.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 53.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 15.3% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 14.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

