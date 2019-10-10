Analysts Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT at $83.50

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEGA. BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $74.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $205.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.16 million. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

In other Pegasystems news, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $212,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,362 shares of company stock worth $2,176,353 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 16.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.