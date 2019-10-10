Analysts Set Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Price Target at $80.19

Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.96.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

NYSE C traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,158,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,671,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average of $67.21. Citigroup has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $73.08.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 60,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

