Analysts Set $5.62 Target Price for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maverix Metals’ rating score has declined by 39.5% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $5.62 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Maverix Metals an industry rank of 9 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded Maverix Metals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,083,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $949,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $3,350,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $12,998,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.13. 14,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,594. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

