Analysts Expect Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. Kilroy Realty reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

NYSE:KRC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.33. 332,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,136. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

