Analysts Expect Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Post $0.49 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Criteo posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Criteo had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.59.

NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,777. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32. Criteo has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Criteo news, insider Dan Teodosiu sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $510,309.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 26,914 shares of company stock worth $522,700 in the last 90 days. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 49.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 82.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 13.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 190,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 23,057 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Read More: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.