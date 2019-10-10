Analysts Anticipate Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novocure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Novocure posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 31.80% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

NVCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Novocure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novocure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 124,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $11,316,614.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,869 shares in the company, valued at $18,305,191.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,476 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,633 shares of company stock worth $36,768,772 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Novocure by 9.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,829,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,287,000 after buying an additional 789,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novocure by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after buying an additional 750,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Novocure by 21.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,357,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,064,000 after buying an additional 421,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Novocure by 10.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,055,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,967,000 after buying an additional 199,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Novocure by 12.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,309,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,782,000 after buying an additional 146,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novocure stock traded up $2.97 on Thursday, hitting $75.49. 1,126,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,673. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.41 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average is $65.18. Novocure has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $98.70.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

