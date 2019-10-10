Analysts Anticipate Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Analysts forecast that Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) will announce $4.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.03 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) reported sales of $4.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NEW) will report full-year sales of $18.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.01 billion to $19.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.95 billion to $20.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fluor Co. (NEW).

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on FLR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,151,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,776,000 after buying an additional 3,375,108 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 23.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,891,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,261 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 39.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,864,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1,555.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,428,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,717,000 after acquiring an additional 331,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

FLR stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.19. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Read More: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.