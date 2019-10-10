Analysts Anticipate Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $463.62 Million

Equities analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) will post $463.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clearwater Paper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $477.24 million and the lowest is $450.00 million. Clearwater Paper reported sales of $426.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clearwater Paper.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.16). Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $451.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.35 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:CLW traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.72. 2,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,603. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $292.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

