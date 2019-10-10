Analysts Anticipate Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Brokerages predict that Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chembio Diagnostics.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 32.95%.

CEMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Chembio Diagnostics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

NASDAQ CEMI traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 263,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 100,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 141,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $940,000. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.