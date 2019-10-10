Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.00, approximately 775,158 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,048,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $445.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at $126,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at $57,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 325,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,490,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after buying an additional 914,772 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

