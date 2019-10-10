Ampleforth Market Cap Tops $1.33 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00006389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $44,165.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00040094 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.22 or 0.06267203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000230 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00039691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016227 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 25,575,674 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,437,037 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

