Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Gap Up to $7.48

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $7.48. Amicus Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 6,032,980 shares.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.79% and a negative net margin of 336.41%. The business had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 4,945 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $49,796.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,632.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,740,449.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 374.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 866,793 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,430,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,735 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 135.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 19,616,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

