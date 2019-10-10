AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRV remained flat at $$4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,842. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.33. AmeriServ Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AmeriServ Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AmeriServ Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its position in AmeriServ Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 652,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AmeriServ Financial by 23.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AmeriServ Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 436,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. 42.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

