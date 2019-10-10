AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASRV remained flat at $$4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,842. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.33. AmeriServ Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13.
AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter.
AmeriServ Financial Company Profile
AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.
See Also: Coverage Ratio
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for AmeriServ Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriServ Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.