American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut American Woodmark from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut American Woodmark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.40. 145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,442. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $95.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.62.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.15 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 900 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $79,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,950.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,500 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $133,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,486.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

