American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Position Increased by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 28.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.9% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 67,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 456,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,913,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 107.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,333,000 after buying an additional 229,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 485.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,257,000 after buying an additional 94,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $470,570.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,358.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $1,291,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,162.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,065. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $124.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.09. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $85.89 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

