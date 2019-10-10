American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Insider Sells $100,621.30 in Stock

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) insider Patrick Ronald Scanlon sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $100,621.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick Ronald Scanlon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American States Water alerts:

On Wednesday, August 28th, Patrick Ronald Scanlon sold 1,105 shares of American States Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $100,256.65.

AWR stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.52. 185,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.44. American States Water Co has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of -0.10.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. American States Water had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in American States Water by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 0.5% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 30,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 2.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 19.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.