American National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

American National Bank reduced its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,611 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

STX stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 62,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,791. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 72.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.28%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $236,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $4,887,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,000 shares of company stock worth $7,013,610. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

