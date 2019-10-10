American National Bank Increases Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.95.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $125.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

