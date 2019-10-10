American National Bank Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

American National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,929.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,446,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,127,542 shares in the company, valued at $83,652,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,298 shares of company stock worth $40,930,165 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $70.80. The company had a trading volume of 994,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,247. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

