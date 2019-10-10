American National Bank Acquires 863 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,666 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 2.6% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,375. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $338.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.