American National Bank Acquires 401 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.43. 19,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.75 and a 52-week high of $161.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.93. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.32%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $5,684,829.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,181,056.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total value of $10,416,135.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,172,163 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

