American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,311,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,774,000 after acquiring an additional 348,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,017,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,580,000 after acquiring an additional 154,257 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 31.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,536,000 after acquiring an additional 926,783 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,691,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,860,000 after acquiring an additional 585,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,342,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,135,000 after acquiring an additional 232,143 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.61. The company had a trading volume of 173,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.55.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.45.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

