American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,897,903,000 after buying an additional 857,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,416,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,067,029,000 after buying an additional 59,931 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,439,309,000 after buying an additional 1,640,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,272,485,000 after buying an additional 402,857 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.19.

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,504. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $161.82 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.63.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

