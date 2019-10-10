Altman Advisors Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.2% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 41.7% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 55,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 113,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 119,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,489,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,459,375. The company has a market capitalization of $257.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $31.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

