Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes $391,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 115,539 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.35. 175,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $79.65.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Barclays began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

