Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 69,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total transaction of $583,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,874,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $5,924,120 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.78.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.32. The firm has a market cap of $209.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

