Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 251.1% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,020,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,715,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

