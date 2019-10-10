Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,891 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 14,744.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 166,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JMIN traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,594. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $30.36.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.0994 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.