Alpha Bank (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.39. Alpha Bank shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 22,907 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

Alpha Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALBKY)

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

