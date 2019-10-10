Allworth Financial LP Sells 3,052 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Standpoint Research upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.22.

Shares of O traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,694. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $55.55 and a 52 week high of $78.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average of $71.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a sep 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

