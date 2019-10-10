Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,927. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $192.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.10 and a 200-day moving average of $183.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.2111 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.