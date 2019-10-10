Allworth Financial LP Buys 126 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.98. 3,669,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,844,748. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.75 and a 200 day moving average of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $310.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $78.49 and a 12-month high of $125.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

