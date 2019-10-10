Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.27

Shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.27 and traded as high as $22.61. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd shares last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 16,348 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

In other Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd news, insider Justin Kass sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $395,623.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,180 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,342 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Company Profile (NYSE:ACV)

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

