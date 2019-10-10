Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alio Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It engaged in exploration, development and production primarily in Mexico. The company’s principal assets include the producing San Francisco mine in Sonora, Mexico and the development stage Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. Alio Gold Inc, formerly known as Timmins Gold Corp, is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of ALO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. 61,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,064. Alio Gold has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.07.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alio Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.76% of Alio Gold worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

