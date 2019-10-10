Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Sells C$6,383,745.60 in Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Richard Fortin sold 157,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.66, for a total transaction of C$6,383,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 756,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,747,696.96.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down C$1.07 on Thursday, hitting C$40.03. 2,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$80.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion and a PE ratio of 23.62. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a one year low of C$29.83 and a one year high of C$44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

