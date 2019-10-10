Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Holdings Decreased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Albany International worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,823,000 after purchasing an additional 119,209 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $733,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Albany International by 942.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

AIN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.11. 9,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,608. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $58.06 and a 1-year high of $92.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.70.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $273.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

