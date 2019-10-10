Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Trading Down 12.4%

Shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) fell 12.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.83, 654,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,187,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of -2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akari Therapeutics PLC will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

