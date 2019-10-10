AI Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

AI Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. SYSCO makes up about 4.8% of AI Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AI Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1,804.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,242 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,765,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,384 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,749,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SYSCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in SYSCO by 1,060.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,086,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,861,000 after acquiring an additional 993,153 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.21. The company had a trading volume of 112,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,434. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.22. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $79.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

In related news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $1,161,626.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,509 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,093 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.52.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.