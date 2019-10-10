Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.36). Agenus posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGEN. ValuEngine cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,294,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after acquiring an additional 919,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,540,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after acquiring an additional 793,180 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agenus in the second quarter valued at $843,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Agenus in the second quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the second quarter valued at $528,000. 35.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGEN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.64. 11,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,314. The company has a market cap of $362.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.82. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

