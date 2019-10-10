AEW UK Long Lease REIT (LON:AEWL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $69.00

AEW UK Long Lease REIT PLC (LON:AEWL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), with a volume of 41837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.93).

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.16. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40.

In other news, insider Alan Sippetts bought 14,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £9,944.26 ($12,993.94).

The Company is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 18 April 2017 and domiciled in the UK. The registered office of the Company is located at 6th Floor, 65 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ. The Company's Ordinary Shares were listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 6 June 2017.

