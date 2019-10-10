Aeternity Price Up 16.6% This Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Aeternity has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, BitMart, HADAX and Koinex. Aeternity has a market cap of $52.85 million and $35.95 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003092 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 59.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 332,313,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,492,884 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Mercatox, Gate.io, Radar Relay, BitMart, OOOBTC, BigONE, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Binance, Bithumb, Koinex, DragonEX, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, HADAX, Liqui, CoinBene, Zebpay, HitBTC, FCoin, OKEx, Tokenomy and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

