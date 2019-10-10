Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for vascular disorders with a concentration on diseases of the eye. The Company’ product candidates include AKB?9778, ARP1536 and AKB-4924 which are in clinical stage. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cincinnati, United States. “

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARPO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. 8,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,189. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARPO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 72,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 186,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.