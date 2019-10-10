Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,597 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,271,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,071 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,396.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,495,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,177 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,709,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 3,947,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,233,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,307,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $35.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,329,588 shares in the company, valued at $44,328,463.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,706,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 809,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,608,914.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,716,908 shares of company stock valued at $55,473,703. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.04.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

